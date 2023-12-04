Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson holds toy drive in support of Children's Health patients

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson is hosting a toy drive to help brighten the holiday for sick children at Children’s Health.

The second annual Robo's Holiday Toy Drive runs until Monday, Dec. 11. After the deadline, Robertson will personally deliver the toys and gifts to Children's Medical Center Dallas.

Fans are invited to donate unused toys in their original packaging to participate. Items should not be gift-wrapped.

Donations will be accepted on PNC Plaza outside of American Airlines Center before Stars home games on Dec. 9 and Dec. 11, as well as at Robertson's charity game following the Stars game on Dec. 9.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Gifts can also be brought to any Children's Health StarCenters or sent to the Dallas Stars Executive Office (ATTN: Robo Toy Drive) at 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034.

"I'm excited to bring back the Toy Drive and build on what we accomplished last year," said Robertson. "The holiday season is such a special time of year for family, celebration and giving, and it means a lot to me to be able to bring a little extra joy to kids in our community."

Gift ideas include light-up toys, activity centers and shape sorters for infants and toddlers; action figures, dolls and preschool CDs for preschool and school-age children; and gift cards, headphones and sports equipment for teenagers. Additional gift ideas include board or electric games, trivia games and puzzle games.

For more information, click here.