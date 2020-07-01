Six FC Dallas Players Test Positive for COVID-19 While in Florida for Tournament

All FC Dallas players in staff in Florida for an upcoming tournament are being held in isolation after six teammates tested positive for COVID-19.

According to FC Dallas, when the players, coaches and staff left for the "MLS is Back Tournament" on June 27, every member of the FC Dallas travel group tested negative for COVID-19.

The testing was conducted through an MLS-mandated testing service prior to the team's departure.

FC Dallas said that when the team arrived in Orlando, two players tested positive for COVID-19. The players who tested positive were immediately isolated from their teammates, the entire FC Dallas delegation, other MLS clubs, and staff, FC Dallas said.

According to FC Dallas, as league testing continued, four more players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of FC Dallas players who tested positive while in Orlando to six.

FC Dallas said that after consulting with MLS medical officials, the team isolated not only the affected players but also all FC Dallas players and staff in Orlando out of an abundance of caution.

All members of the club delegation are following MLS health and safety protocols, and they will remain quarantined in their hotel rooms as they wait for the results of further COVID-19 testing, FC Dallas said.

FC Dallas said the team is in communication with medical experts and is continuing to learn information about the situation.