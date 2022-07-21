Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien Credits Success to His Grandmother's Love of the Game

The word most often associated with Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien is “driven.”

He's driven by a work ethic lauded by his coaches and teammates and a love for baseball taught to him years ago by his grandmother in San Francisco, California.

“She introduced me to Major League Baseball, taking me to Giants games,” Semien said. “She always found a way to get tickets and we would go. I would be at her house around 5 p.m. and we’d go to the Giants games.”

And that shared passion for baseball led to a professional career and a long journey in the minor leagues that included almost nightly conversations with his grandmother, who followed just about every single at-bat from long distance until the day she passed away in 2013.

“She would watch the games online or on GameCast. Any way she could watch or listen, she did. And she would check in and say, 'great job,'” Semien said. “And that continued even the year she passed away. The day or two before she passed was the same thing. We had those talks. I made it to the Major Leagues that year, but she was watching from up above.”

Watching from up above, but also, honored with a personal tribute he wears around his neck during every game – and really, every day.

“It’s actually my grandmother’s thumbprint,” Semien said, pointing to a necklace around his neck. “I keep these on every day and I haven’t taken them off since 2013.”

And while wearing the thumbprint necklace, Semien has now achieved major accomplishments in his Major League Baseball career. Those include signing a 7-year $175 million contract with the Rangers last offseason – with that work ethic reputation playing a major role in the decision.

“That’s why we brought him here, honestly,” Rangers Manager Chris Woodward said. “I can’t say enough about Marcus. He’s a father; a great husband. there are certain things he does that represents us well. Damn proud to have him.”

Proud to have a player as driven as Semien representing the Rangers, as he continues to represent the person he credits for introducing him to baseball, wearing that reminder around his neck every day, and doing what he can to honor her memory while building his career in his new home in North Texas.

“You want to respect your grandparents,” said Semien. “They brought my parents into the world and they were a big part of my life.”