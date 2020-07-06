Texas Rangers Host Colorado in First Regular Season Game at Globe Life Field July 24

It's coming a few months late, but the Texas Rangers have a date and an opponent for their first regular-season game at their new home, Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will host the Colorado Rockies at 7:05 p.m. Friday, July 24 in the team’s 2020 opener -- the first game in a five-game homestand against NL West opponents.

They play the Rockies Friday, Saturday and Sunday before hosting the Diamondbacks in a two-game series on Monday and Tuesday, July 28-29.

The Rangers will then go on a six-game, seven-day trip to San Francisco and Oakland. The Rangers return home on Friday, Aug. 7 for a six-game homestand that features a pair of AL West foes, the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.

Texas will be at home for 15 of 23 games between Aug. 7-30 before closing the regular season with a four-game series against the defending AL Champs, the Houston Astros, Sept. 24-27.

In the abbreviated 60-game schedule in 2020, the Rangers will play 40 games versus AL West opponents, 20 at Globe Life Field and 20 on the road.

Details are expected soon at TexasRangers.com.

Ahead of the opener, the Rangers and Rockies will face-off at Globe Life Field in a pair of exhibition games on July 21-22.

As the pandemic surges onward, the team confirmed outfielder Joey Gallo had tested positive for the virus. Gallo is asymptomatic and is isolating at home; team president Jon Daniels was optimistic Gallo could be ready to go by the opener.