Joey Gallo

Rangers OF Joey Gallo Tests Positive for COVID-19

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic, and is at home self-isolating, Rangers President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels told the local media on Monday.

Gallo initially tested positive as a result of his intake test on June 27. A follow-up test came up negative on June 30. The team then waited 48 hours, tested him again, and received the result on Sunday that he was positive.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

The team said on their website that Gallo must test negative twice before being allowed to rejoin the team.

Charlie Daniels 17 hours ago

Charlie Daniels Dead at 83

Outage Alert 18 hours ago

Frontier Communications Says Internet Services Have Resumed

This article tagged under:

Joey GallocoronavirusRangers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us