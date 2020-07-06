Rangers OF Joey Gallo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic, and is at home self-isolating, Rangers President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels told the local media on Monday.

Gallo initially tested positive as a result of his intake test on June 27. A follow-up test came up negative on June 30. The team then waited 48 hours, tested him again, and received the result on Sunday that he was positive.

The team said on their website that Gallo must test negative twice before being allowed to rejoin the team.