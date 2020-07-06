Outage Alert

Frontier Communications Says Internet Services Have Resumed

Dallas, Las Vegas, Anaheim, Tampa, Orlando, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago are the areas most affected

Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications, which provides internet service for rural and suburban areas in California, Florida, Connecticut, and 23 other states, is telling customers services have been restored.

The company replied to tweets from customers, confirming that service has continued.

According to downdetector.com, Dallas, Las Vegas, Anaheim, Tampa, Orlando, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago were the areas most affected.

The telecoms sector has seen a huge increase in demand during the COVID-19 crisis. With lockdown measures keeping people in their homes, digital infrastructure became increasingly essential as people began to move their lives online.

Tech News

China 6 hours ago

TikTok to Leave Hong Kong as Security Law Raises Worries

Facebook Group Jul 5

Facebook Groups Pivot to Attacks on Black Lives Matter

The increase in the numbers of people working, learning and socializing from home has led to a change in customer attitudes with more customers valuing the reliability of their connection over speed.

Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

Outage Alertinternet service providersFRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us