Frontier Communications Says Internet Services Have Resumed

Frontier Communications, which provides internet service for rural and suburban areas in California, Florida, Connecticut, and 23 other states, is telling customers services have been restored.

The company replied to tweets from customers, confirming that service has continued.

I apologize for the delay in responding! All services should be working at this time. Please let us know if you are stil experiencing any issues. ^MTR — Ask Frontier (@AskFrontier) July 7, 2020

According to downdetector.com, Dallas, Las Vegas, Anaheim, Tampa, Orlando, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago were the areas most affected.

The telecoms sector has seen a huge increase in demand during the COVID-19 crisis. With lockdown measures keeping people in their homes, digital infrastructure became increasingly essential as people began to move their lives online.

The increase in the numbers of people working, learning and socializing from home has led to a change in customer attitudes with more customers valuing the reliability of their connection over speed.