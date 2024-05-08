The Texas Rangers reacquired one of their World Series players Wednesday, getting switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade from the Chicago White Sox.

Grossman is expected to return to a familiar role with the Rangers, getting at-bats as a designated hitter or left fielder against left-handed pitchers.

“Historically, a very good platoon split guy from the right side, an area that we need a little assistance,” general manager Chris Young said in a Zoom call with reporters. “Beyond that, the intangibles he brings, the veteran presence, quality of at-bat. He’s exactly what we need.”

After going to the White Sox on a minor league deal in free agency during the offseason, Grossman was called up a week into this season when outfielder and designated hitter Eloy Jiménez was placed on the 10-day injured list. Grossman hit .211 with no homers and four RBIs in 19 games for Chicago but batted .375 (6 for 16) with two doubles and four walks against left-handed pitchers.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Texas sent minor league right-hander Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa to the White Sox. Left-handed pitcher Kolton Ingram was designated for assignment by the Rangers to make room on their 40-man roster.

Grossman hit .238 with 10 homers and 49 RBIs in 115 games last season while helping the Rangers win their first World Series title. He batted .309 with five homers against left-handers.

Rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford, a right-handed hitter who had started 31 games this season, could be out a month after going on the injured list this week with a strained right hamstring. And the Rangers expect to be without All-Star third baseman Josh Jung, who also hits right-handed, for at least six more weeks in his recovery from a right wrist fracture after he was hit by a pitch in the fourth game of the season.

Young said Texas had been considering a deal for a couple of weeks, and the injury to Langford did make it even more of an immediate need. But the GM also insisted the move wasn't related to the struggles of rookie Evan Carter, a left-handed hitter batting only .087 (2 for 23 with 10 strikeouts) against lefties this season.

“This isn't just a stopgap … He was an important piece for our playoff team,” Young said of Grossman. “We're a young team and, I think, certainly somebody of Robbie’s presence is going to help stabilize the lineup."

The Rangers announced the trade before a scheduled doubleheader in Oakland, and Grossman was on the way from the other side of the country since the White Sox were in the middle of a series at the Tampa Bay Rays. Texas will have to make another move to add him to its active roster when he reports to the club.

A 12-year MLB veteran, the 34-year-old Grossman has a career .243 batting average with 90 home runs and 419 RBI over 1,151 games with Houston (2013-15), Minnesota (2016-18), Oakland (2019-20), Detroit (2021-22), Texas and the White Sox.

Hoopii-Tuionetoa was 1-0 with a save while allowing only one unearned run in his 12 1/3 innings over his 10 relief appearances at Double-A Frisco this season. Ingram was acquired by the Rangers from the New York Mets in a waiver claim on April 24 and assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.