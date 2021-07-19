Rangers Sign 5 Draft Picks, Including 5th Round LHP Mitch Bratt

The Texas Rangers announced the signings of five players the club selected in the 2021 MLB Draft last week, including fifth-round pitcher Mitch Bratt.

Texas signed Bratt, along with sixth-round pitcher, Chase Lee, seventh-round pitcher Bradford Webb, ninth-round catcher Liam Hicks and 10th-round pitcher C.J. Widger on Monday.

The five will begin their professional careers this week, the Rangers said, at the team's complex in Surprise, Arizona.

The club also announced the signings of two undrafted free agents from Puerto Rico: left-handed pitcher Oscar Bonilla and first-baseman/outfielder Abimelic Ortiz.

Both players were assigned to the Rangers Dominican Summer League program.

According to The Athletic's Levi Weaver, Bratt's signing bonus totaled $850,000, well above his draft slot as a fifth rounder.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 195-pound left-handed pitcher was committed to play at Florida State University.

You can read more about the rest of the draft picks the Rangers signed Monday on our draft recap.