Here's Who The Texas Rangers Picked in Rounds 2-10 of the MLB Draft

After taking Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter with the second pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Sunday, the Texas Rangers followed the pick on Day 2 by selecting a bevy of pitchers and two catchers in the second through 10th rounds.

The Rangers picked a University of Oregon outfielder and a Houston-area high school shortstop Monday before selecting six pitchers and two catchers.

Seven of the 10 players they drafted were from the college ranks.

The club's second-round pick, at No. 38 overall, was Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala. A left-handed hitter, who not only posted the fifth-highest on-base percentage in the nation (.525), Zavala also flashed signs of power with nine home runs.

The 21-year-old drew an impressive 50 walks with only 31 strikeouts in 2021 and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year.

In the third round, the Rangers picked their first high school prospect of the draft, selecting 18-year-old Cameron Cauley 73rd overall.

In his senior season at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, Cauley hit .450, stole 52 bases and led his team to a state championship.

Cauley is committed to play collegiately at Texas Tech and will decide between the Rangers and the Red Raiders.

The Rangers went with another high school position player in the fourth round, selecting catcher Ian Moller. A power bat from Iowa, he chose not to play for his high school but on the high school showcase circuit instead.

Moller, 18, is committed to Louisiana State University.

In the fifth round, Texas picked up its second pitcher of the draft with lefty Mitch Bratt. The 6-foot-1-inch southpaw pitched in the newly-formed MLB Draft League over the summer, posting a 2.57 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 28 innings, after his senior season in Georgia.

From Ontario, Bratt is committed to play collegiately at Florida State University.

In the sixth round, the Rangers selected right-hander Chase Lee, who pitched in relief at the University of Alabama. Lee finished with a 7-0 record and 1.33 ERA last season before he graduated with a degree in aerospace engineering.

A side-armer, Lee didn't have any offers out of high school and didn't make the Crimson Tide squad as a freshman but showed his worth in the following three seasons before being drafted 164th overall.

Texas went for another college pitcher in the seventh round at No. 195 with 23-year-old Bradford Webb. In a season as a graduate transfer at Virginia Commonwealth University, the right-hander pitched 57 innings and tallied 57 strikeouts and a 3.16 ERA.

In the eighth round, Texas picked yet another college pitcher with Larson Kindreich of Biola University, a Division II school in California. The 22-year-old left-hander posted a 3.33 ERA in 54 innings pitched.

The second catcher came off the board for the Rangers at 254 overall in the ninth round with 22-year-old Liam Hicks. In his junior season at Arkansas State University, he batted .233 with 7 home runs and 30 RBIs along with a .464 on-base percentage. Hicks is also an Ontario product.

With the team's final pick of Day 2, the Rangers selected their tallest player of the day: 6-foot-6-inch C.J. Widger. He pitched at a New Jersey junior college with a 1.26 ERA in 57 innings.

Rounds 11-20 will conclude the 2021 draft starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.