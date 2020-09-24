Pro Bull Riders World Finals Relocated to Arlington This November

The 2020 Professional Bull Riders World Finals will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington from Nov. 12-15.

The event was previously scheduled to be held in Las Vegas Nov. 4-8, but due to coronavirus restrictions in Nevada, the event was not able to be held as planned.

“The PBR World Finals, the biggest event in bull riding, will crown our next champion rider and bull in the NFL’s largest stadium in the heart of cowboy country, giving fans the sport they love in a comfortable, socially distanced environment,” said PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason. “We are very grateful to Gov. Abbott and the state of Texas, who moved at lightning speed to make this happen, as well as our partners in the city of Arlington, the Visitors Bureau, and AT&T Stadium for welcoming PBR and our loyal fans for championship week.”

The PBR made the announcement Thursday and is the second event this week to move from Las Vegas to Arlington. The National Finals Rodeo announced earlier this week that their annual event was moving from Las Vegas to Globe Life Field this fall due to coronavirus restrictions.

“When we heard about the potential opportunity to host PBR World Finals, we immediately began discussions to figure out a way to host this event,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. “We have an incredible relationship with PBR since the opening of our stadium and we’re as excited as ever to extend that relationship by providing a safe stadium environment for them to feature their sport once again.”

“We’re incredibly excited about PBR’s decision to bring its World Finals to The American Dream City as the sport continues its rich history at AT&T Stadium,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said. “This larger-than-life, premier bull riding competition captivates an international audience and it's the perfect fit for our world-class Entertainment District.”

During World Finals week, fans can also attend the Women’s Rodeo World Championship at the Will Rogers Coliseum Complex in Fort Worth. Competition begins on Nov. 9 and will culminate with Championship Rounds held inside AT&T Stadium during the November 13-15 World Finals performances.

The PBR Global Cup, a five-nation, team-formatted event, which was to be held at AT&T Stadium in 2021, will relocate to Las Vegas in the spring of 2021.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, which had been scheduled at South Point Arena in Las Vegas Oct. 31 – Nov. 1 will now be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. Nov. 6-7.

General public tickets for 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast go on sale Monday, Oct. 5. Additionally, PBR Direct four-day packages will go on sale Sept. 28-30, with PBR Direct Single Day tickets on sale Oct. 1-2.