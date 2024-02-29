Plano East basketball team pursues perfect season, state title

The Plano East Senior High School boys basketball team is just four games from doing something that's never been done before.

The team has a 36-0 record and if they can win out the rest of the season, it would be the first time a 6A team has ever gone undefeated.

A state championship win would also be the first in any sport for the Panthers.

“It's a dream come true for me. Every coach just wants to coach great players and a great team,” said head coach Matt Wester.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the team is getting national attention. It’s ranked #3 in the country and after beating Allen this week in the regional quarterfinal round, they're the only unbeaten team left in Texas.

“The streak is cool, but we don't really talk about it, think about it. We just want to win on Friday,” said Wester.

The team clicks because they've known each other most of their lives. Many were teammates through grade school.

“It definitely feels amazing. We know how much time we’ve put in together and we know how we work together so I feel like seeing it all pay off is really good for us,” said senior Isaiah Brewington.

They aren't just good on the court. Nine out of the 14 players on the team have a GPA of 4.0 or higher.

“I want to be an anesthesiologist,” said Brewington.

Brewington and Jordan Mizell are two of 11 seniors on the team which is unusual in high school sports.

But, then there’s nothing typical about the team which is taking their shot at history.

“It would mean the world to me if we could go 40 and 0, win state, make history, something that's never been done in the state of Texas. It would mean a lot to me,” said Mizell.

Plano East plays in the regional semi-final round Friday at 8 p.m. against Eaton High School at the Wilkerson-Greines activity center in Fort Worth.