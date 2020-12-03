North Texas Brothers Compete in Junior World Rodeo Finals

The Fort Worth Stockyards is host to the 2020 Junior World Finals rodeo this year after COVID-19 restrictions moved the event from its home in Las Vegas.

"It's the Loyd showdown here in Fort Worth," Kevin Loyd said. "Everybody knows about the Loyds."

Loyd's sons Kash, Kane, and Krew are all competing at Cowtown Coliseum.

"To have three of 'em competing in two different events, in three different age groups, that just doesn't happen," Loyd said. "Oh, man! I'm so proud of them."

Kash Loyd is a four-time Junior World Finals mini bareback rider winner.

"I'm able to have that experience again, and again, and again," Kash Loyd said. "It never gets boring because it's always something new."

"We want to be famous just like our brother," twins Kane and Krew Loyd said. Kane rides bareback, while Krew rides saddle bronc. "We cheer each other on, and whoever wins, if somebody does not win, we still cheer for them."

The boys are following in their father's footsteps.

"Everybody's in it together," Kevin Loyd said. "So it's one of the last true family sports there is."

If Kash wins again, it would be his fifth title in five years.

"I want to do this, so I work hard for it. If I'm gonna do something, I'm gonna do it right," Kash Loyd said. "I want them to know I'm the best."