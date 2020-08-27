Mavs, Wings Join Racial Injustice Protests, Reschedule Games; Rangers Said To Be Considering Same

The Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Wings have postponed games Thursday, and the Texas Rangers are said to be considering doing the same thing, as athletes from multiple sports band together in the fight against racial injustice in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, players from six NBA teams refused to play postseason games in an act of protest that quickly reverberated across other professional leagues.

Those protests carried over into Thursday leading to a statement from the NBA saying that games scheduled for Aug. 27 would not be played that day and would be rescheduled for a later date.

"NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled. We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday. There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps."

Texas Rangers / MLB

In the MLB on Wednesday, games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, Seattle Mariners and Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco were also called off hours before they were set to begin.

On Thursday, more games were pulled from the schedule as the protests continued, including the Rangers, A's, Phillies and Nationals, according to an ESPN report. The Rangers, meanwhile, have not yet confirmed the schedule change or said when Thursday's game might be made up.

The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics game tonight is going to be postponed, sources tell ESPN. Additionally, @JSalisburyNBCS is reporting the Phillies and Nationals will not play tonight. And the Red Sox will be having a meeting to determine whether they're playing Toronto. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2020

“Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight," MLB said in a statement Wednesday. "Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice."

Said players' union head Tony Clark: “At this critical time, players have been deeply affected by the recent events in Wisconsin and by similar events in other parts of the country. We are proud of the stand that our players have taken, and we remain committed to supporting their efforts to effect change in MLB communities and beyond.”

Dallas Stars / NHL

The Dallas Stars are off Thursday. Their next scheduled game is Game 4 of their Western Conference matchup against the Colorado Avs on Friday night.

The NHL, meanwhile, is considering postponing its Thursday game schedule as well, according to ESPN. So far, the league has not issued an official statement Thursday.

NBC Sports, meanwhile, said the league was nearing a decision.

Breaking: The NHL will not play any playoff games Thursday in solidarity with other leagues protesting the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, sources confirm to @emilymkaplan. pic.twitter.com/WKESkdHAuI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 27, 2020

FC Dallas / MLS

Five Major League Soccer matches were postponed Wednesday night as players made a collective statement against racial injustice.

Players from games between Atlanta United and Inter Miami, FC Dallas and Colorado, Portland and San Jose, Real Salt Lake and LAFC, and the LA Galaxy and Seattle all decided not to play in solidarity. The lone match played was between Orlando City and Nashville SC.

Dallas Wings / WNBA

The Dallas Wings of the WNBA, who were scheduled to play the New York Liberty, also announced they were postponing their game.

The following was released by the WNBA: pic.twitter.com/1QFpQJxrYU — WNBA (@WNBA) August 27, 2020

”We know it’s a very emotional time for our players. They are struggling with what’s been happening in this country for months, if not years," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Wednesday, who said the league supports its players' decisions to not play Wednesday night.