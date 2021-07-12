Mavs Academy Starts All-Girls Hoop Camp

Young athletes in the Mavs Academy All-Girls Hoop Camp are the first to go through the all-girl basketball camp.

"These girls are able to feel that they're connected to someone who, number one, looks like them," Dallas Mavericks Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Gail O'Bannon said. "You learn about courage. You learn how to be a leader. You build confidence. All of those things. All of those things are truly important with girls."

The camp teaches girls skills to help them on and off the court.

"Girls matter, right? Women matter," O'Bannon said. "We're in a day and age where women are fighting for equity, and if we can start young and teach these girls how to compete in the world and how to compete in school... we're just going to have a better place."

The camp is among several the Mavs Academy is hosting in-person for the first time since summer 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic caused events to be virtual last summer. COVID-19 precautions are in place at camps this year.

The Mavs Academy will host Hoop Camp, Dance Camp, Development Camp and Gaming Camp this summer.