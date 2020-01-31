NBA

Luka Doncic Has Moderate High Ankle Sprain, May Miss Two Weeks

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 27, 2020 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic has again sprained his right ankle and is expected to miss a few games, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic rolled his ankle in practice Thursday and now may miss "two weeks, give or take," a source told the paper.

An MRI revealed the severity of the injury as a "moderate" sprain, similar to the one he suffered in December when he missed four games.

The Mavs have eight games to play before the All-Star break (Feb. 13-20). First they'll head to Houston Friday to take on the Rockets -- the team said Thursday Doncic wasn't making the trip -- before games against the Hawks, Pacers, Grizzlies, Wizards, Hornets, Jazz and Kings.

Doncic is slated to start the All-Star game and lead the World team. Whether or not he'll be ready to go remains to be seen.

This article tagged under:

NBALuka DoncicMavsAll
