Luka Doncic Has Moderate High Ankle Sprain, May Miss Two Weeks

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic has again sprained his right ankle and is expected to miss a few games, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic rolled his ankle in practice Thursday and now may miss "two weeks, give or take," a source told the paper.

An MRI revealed the severity of the injury as a "moderate" sprain, similar to the one he suffered in December when he missed four games.

Without knowing the MRI result at the time we spoke, Nowitzki predicted that if it proves to be a moderate sprain, Doncic would be back by the All-Star break. "He'll be fine. It helps that he went through this before." — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 31, 2020

The Mavs have eight games to play before the All-Star break (Feb. 13-20). First they'll head to Houston Friday to take on the Rockets -- the team said Thursday Doncic wasn't making the trip -- before games against the Hawks, Pacers, Grizzlies, Wizards, Hornets, Jazz and Kings.

Doncic is slated to start the All-Star game and lead the World team. Whether or not he'll be ready to go remains to be seen.