NBA

Doncic, Young Lead List for Rising Stars Game at All-Star

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks makes a three-point shot against Shaquille Harrison #3 of the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center on Jan. 6, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

All-Star starters Luka Doncic of Dallas and Trae Young of Atlanta headlined the list of players released Friday to participate in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Also on the list: likely rookie of the year frontrunner Ja Morant of Memphis, and No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson of New Orleans.

The format has 10 first- and second-year players from the U.S. on one team, against 10 first- and second-year players from other nations.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Cedar Hill 4 mins ago

1 Dead After Single Vehicle Crash in Cedar Hill

Irving 4 mins ago

New Irving Police Officer Surprised By Son She Hasn’t Seen in 2 Years

Doncic leads the World team, joined by Nickeil Alexander-Walker of New Orleans, Deandre Ayton of Phoenix, RJ Barrett of New York, Brandon Clarke of Memphis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner of Washington, Svi Mykhailiuk of Detroit and Josh Okogie of Minnesota.

Whether or not Doncic will be available remains to be seen after he suffered a moderate ankle sprain in practice Thursday.

Joining Young, Morant and Williamson on the U.S. team are Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Devonte’ Graham of Charlotte, Wendell Carter Jr. of Chicago, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn of Miami, Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Eric Paschall of Golden State.

Williamson is an injury replacement for Carter, who has a sprained right ankle and is not expected to play for the Bulls until after the All-Star break.

With Alexander-Walker, Barrett, Clarke and Gilgeous-Alexander, the game features a record four Canadians. Hachimura is the first Japanese player to be selected for the game.

The game is Friday, Feb. 14.

__

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBALuka DoncicMavsTrae Young
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us