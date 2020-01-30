Luka Doncic Turns Ankle in Practice Thursday, Status Uncertain

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle says forward/guard Luka Doncic turned his right ankle in practice Thursday.

Carlisle didn't have any details about the injury or how severe it may be.

When asked to elaborate, Carlisle said, "I told you all I'm going to tell you. Right ankle, status uncertain. We obviously hope it's not serious but we don't know."

Doncic is currently listed as day-to-day and is not expected to travel with the team to Houston Friday to face the Rockets and will likely undergo an MRI, according to our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Officially being termed a right ankle sprain. Initial belief, according a source, is multiple-game absence, similar to December injury on same ankle that caused him to miss 4 games. Again, it must be stressed, MRI will tell a clearer story. https://t.co/cyoMjyAQBh — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 30, 2020

Doncic, with his head in his hands, appeared to be uncomfortable when he was seen on a training table after the injury receiving treatment.

The right ankle is the same one Doncic sprained in December when he missed four games.

Doncic was the NBA Rookie of the Year last season. So far this season he's averaging 28.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 8.7 APG. Doncic is shooting 46.4% from the field and is hitting 32.1% of his three pointers.

Noah Bullard, NBC 5 Sports

The Mavs' next scheduled game is Friday in Houston against the Rockets. Both teams are currently 29-18 and tied for 5th place in the Western Conference.