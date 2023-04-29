2023 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers Draft TCU's Max Duggan in Round 7

TCU quarterback Max Duggan was just picked in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Duggan will join two TCU teammates, wide receivers Quentin Johnson and Derius Davis, both of whom were also drafted by the Chargers.

He decided to skip his available extra season with the third-ranked Horned Frogs and make himself eligible for the NFL draft after the College Football Playoff. In December, when he announced his decision on social media that he was declaring for the NFL draft, Duggan wrote, “But first, we still have business to take care of.”

Duggan won the Davey O’Brien Award as the best quarterback in college football last season, finished second in Heisman Trophy voting, and was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He led TCU to the College Football National Championship Game, losing to Georgia at SoFi Stadium, which will now be his NFL home.

Duggan said being a student-athlete at TCU has been the greatest experience of his life, helping him develop as a football player and a man while earning a business degree. The Iowa native also thanked his family, teammate, coaches and fans for their support.

“My experience at TCU and, in turn, Amon G. Carter Stadium, has been filled with great memories, passion and pride,” Duggan wrote. “I have learned many lessons through the highs and the lows. I’ve built lifelong relationships that will last forever.”