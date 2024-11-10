Jets beat the Stars 4-1 for their 14th win in 15 games

Alex Iafallo and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday to set an NHL record with 14 wins in their first 15 games this season.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Jets, who closed out a perfect four-game homestand. Cole Perfetti had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Winnipeg went 2 for 5 with the man advantage, compared to 0 for 4 for Dallas.

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars with 1:22 remaining. It was his fifth on the season.

Jake Oettinger stopped 11 of 15 shots for Dallas (8-5-0) before being replaced by Casey DeSmith midway through the second period. DeSmith made 10 saves.

Winnipeg jumped in front when Iafallo scored a power-play goal 7:28 into the first period. It was Iafallo's second of the season.

Ehlers added another power-play goal 7:14 into the second. Ehlers' ninth goal lifted the Jets to a 4-0 lead.

Takeaways

Stars: Were knocked back on their heels after falling behind early on. When they did get opportunities, they were stymied by Hellebuyck.

Jets: Outshot the Stars 12-4 in the opening period. They continued that dominance in the second, upping the score to 4-0 and chasing Oettinger midway through the period.

Key moment

After Iafallo put Winnipeg in front, Kupari made it 2-0 when he scored his second of the season 10:21 into the game.

Key stat

Hellebuyck had a franchise-record shutout streak of 191:47 dating to the third period of last Sunday's 7-4 victory over Tampa Bay.

Connor Hellebuyck of the @NHLJets went a franchise-record 191:47 without allowing a goal dating to the third period on Nov. 3.#NHLStats: https://t.co/AbA5dkuLSR pic.twitter.com/wfUldxXheT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 9, 2024

Up next

The Stars visit Pittsburgh on Monday night. The Jets open a three-game trip at the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.