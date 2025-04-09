Ken Paxton

Ken Paxton announces U.S. Senate run, challenging Sen. John Cornyn

Texas attorney general and Trump ally targets fellow Republican in high-stakes 2026 primary

By NBCDFW Staff

FILE – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has officially launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate, setting up a high-profile primary battle against fellow Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

Paxton, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, made the announcement during an interview Tuesday night on Fox News. His decision opens what is expected to be one of the most closely watched and contentious GOP primaries of the 2026 election cycle.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“I believe it’s time we had a strong conservative representing Texas in the Senate,” Paxton said during the appearance.

“I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight for President Trump's agenda and take a sledgehammer to the D.C. establishment,” Paxton said in a post on X. “Together, let's send John Cornyn packing.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Paxton has long been a polarizing figure in Texas politics. In 2023, he survived an impeachment trial in the Texas Senate after the House voted to impeach him on charges including bribery and abuse of public trust. He also recently resolved a nearly decade-long legal battle involving securities fraud charges by agreeing to pay restitution.

His campaign is likely to draw strong support from the party’s right flank. Over the past year, Paxton has garnered national attention by pushing aggressive legal action on issues ranging from abortion to transgender care, positioning himself as a warrior for conservative causes.

Cornyn, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2002, has faced increasing criticism from the far right of the party. Though he remains a powerful figure in Washington, his support for bipartisan legislation, including a gun control package passed after the Uvalde school shooting, has made him a target among conservative activists.

Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas.

legislation 3 hours ago

Banning NDAs for sex assault cases halfway through Texas capitol

Congress 10 hours ago

Gov. Abbott sets special election for Nov. 4 to fill vacant Congressional seat

Political observers say the primary matchup will highlight the ongoing identity struggle within the Republican Party, with Paxton’s campaign likely to become a national referendum on the future direction of the GOP.

The Texas Senate seat is not up for reelection until 2026, giving both candidates a long runway to build support, raise funds, and sharpen their messages in what could become one of the most expensive Senate races in state history.

This article tagged under:

Ken Paxton
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us