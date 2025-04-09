Canucks score 3 goals in final minute, stun Stars in historic OT win

Kiefer Sherwood scored with 1:16 left in overtime after Pius Suter scored two of Vancouver’s three 6-on-5 goals in the final minute of regulation, and the Canucks made NHL history and stunned the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Tuesday night.

According to the Canucks, it’s the first time an NHL team has scored three goals in the final minute of regulation.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Suter’s second goal tied the score 5-5 with 5.2 seconds remaining.

Aatu Raty began the late rally scoring with exactly 1 minute left in the third period while Jake DeBrusk and Victor Mancini scored power-play goals early in the third for the Canucks, who preserved their slim playoff hopes. Thatcher Demko made 23 saves.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Mikko Rantanen, Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene scored power-play goals during the first two periods while Mavrik Bourque and Mikael Granlund scored in the final three minutes for the Stars. Casey DeSmith stopped 26 shots for Dallas, which is four points behind first-place Winnipeg in the Central Division and will host the Jets on Thursday.

Granlund, whose goal was an empty-netter, also had two assists.