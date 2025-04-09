Texas Rangers

Swanson's go-ahead single lifts Cubs over Rangers on frigid night

Chicago rallies late with four-run eighth to beat Texas 10–6 behind Swanson and Crow-Armstrong

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 7: Colin Rea #53 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in a game against the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field on April 7, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Getty Images

Dansby Swanson lined a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago's four-run eighth inning, and the Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 on Tuesday on another frigid night.

The Cubs blew a 6-3 lead before taking advantage of two errors in the eighth and closing out their seventh win in eight games.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

They had the bases loaded when Swanson singled to right against Chris Martin (0-1). Pete Crow-Armstrong added a two-run single against Hoby Milner on a 35-degree night.

Swanson homered leading off the second against Patrick Corbin. He also hit a sacrifice fly in a three-run fifth against Jacob Webb.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong each had three hits and two RBIs. Jameson Taillon pitched six innings of three-run ball, and Porter Hodge (1-0) got four outs for the win.

Wyatt Langford homered for Texas. Josh Jung had three hits after being sidelined since March 28 because of neck spasms. But the Rangers lost their second in a row after winning five straight.

Corbin went four innings in his Texas debut, allowing three runs and five hits. The 35-year-old left-hander signed with the Rangers three weeks ago.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas Rangers
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us