Swanson's go-ahead single lifts Cubs over Rangers on frigid night

Dansby Swanson lined a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago's four-run eighth inning, and the Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 on Tuesday on another frigid night.

The Cubs blew a 6-3 lead before taking advantage of two errors in the eighth and closing out their seventh win in eight games.

They had the bases loaded when Swanson singled to right against Chris Martin (0-1). Pete Crow-Armstrong added a two-run single against Hoby Milner on a 35-degree night.

Swanson homered leading off the second against Patrick Corbin. He also hit a sacrifice fly in a three-run fifth against Jacob Webb.

Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong each had three hits and two RBIs. Jameson Taillon pitched six innings of three-run ball, and Porter Hodge (1-0) got four outs for the win.

Wyatt Langford homered for Texas. Josh Jung had three hits after being sidelined since March 28 because of neck spasms. But the Rangers lost their second in a row after winning five straight.

Corbin went four innings in his Texas debut, allowing three runs and five hits. The 35-year-old left-hander signed with the Rangers three weeks ago.