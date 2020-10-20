Frontline Workers Honored Before Game 1 of World Series at Globe Life Field

The World Series began Tuesday at Globe Life Field in the inaugural season for the ballpark.

The experience looks different in the age of COVID-19 but it isn’t stopping fans from enjoying the games.

More than 10,000 fans came to watch teams from opposite ends of the country play a sport that attracts people from all walks of life.

Tuesday, before the game, those who save lives were the focus.

Major League Baseball honored workers fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic by inviting several of them to participate in the ceremonial first pitch.

Ryan Ward and Jamie Edens, a married couple, are nurses who quit from their jobs in April to help on the frontlines of the pandemic, first in hard-hit New York, then in South Texas.

“We've pretty much felt everything, loss, sorrow, excitement, anger,” Ward said.

The couple was tapped a couple of days ago to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the World Series.

“Anxiety, excitement,” said Edens, minutes before taking the field.

“I got the easy job. I just have to catch so I’m just elated to be here,” Ward said.

Turns out, their excitement was about more than baseball.

“We're having a baby boy,” Ward said in a sudden announcement. “We just found out.”

The couple lives in Tulsa and expects to be deployed again in matter of days.

Erika Combs, an oncology and kidney transplant nurse at a Dallas hospital, was also honored Tuesday. Combs voluntarily switched units to serve in the COVID-19 unit for over a month to help meet the needs in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Another frontline worker honored was Brittney Burns, a nurse practitioner, who left her home in San Antonio to work in New York City at the onset of the pandemic.

After 101 days there, she came back to her hometown of San Antonio where she has been aiding in the fight for another 100 days.