Former NBA Player Remembered, Third Person Charged in Connection with Andre Emmett's Murder

A third person has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of a former NBA player.

Andre Emmett was gunned down outside his Dallas home one year ago.

“I love him and I miss him,” said 3-year-old Kennedy Emmett.

At three years old, sisters Kennedy and Zara Emmett are full of life and love for the father they may one day only remember through photos.

A standout off and on the court, Emmett played basketball for Carter High School, Texas Tech, then the NBA.

But by all accounts, his first loves were his daughters.

“As their mothers, we have got to give them answers one day and we want to know that we have done our best to not only honor his legacy but to fight you know for what they deserve and what they need,” said Holly Hayman, Kennedy’s mother.

Emmett's terrifying final moments were captured on video outside his Dallas home.

Police said he was held up at gunpoint as he sat inside his SUV. As he ran away, he was shot in the back, police said.

Police later released photos of the jewelry they say was stolen.

Michael Lucky and Keith Johnson were indicted for capital murder in December.

A third person, Larry Jenkins, was arrested last week and charged with capital murder.

Bond was reduced for Johnson over the summer. He was released from jail and is awaiting trial from home.

A judge also reduced bond for Lucky this week. As of Wednesday, he is still listed as an inmate at the Dallas County Jail.

“I think it is just more unsettling on any victim, any victim’s family whenever people get out on bond for something that, especially, a capital murder charge,” said Shannon Hullum.

Jury trials are on hold in Dallas County because of COVID-19 concerns.

It's unclear when the suspects in Emmett's case will go to trial.

But there are moments of comfort.

Last month, a basketball court at an YMCA in Oak Cliff was dedicated to Emmett.

A year after his death, some of those closest to him returned to Klyde Warren Park to celebrate his life.

The park has a special meaning because it is the last place Emmett brought his daughters before he died.

Wednesday, they released balloons with messages they only wish he could hear in person.