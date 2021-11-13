Five Stars Score in 1st Regulation Win, 5-2 Over Flyers

Roope Hintz scored for the second game in a row after no goals in his first 11 games, Anton Khudobin stopped 31 shots and the Dallas Stars got their first win in regulation this season, 5-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Hintz also had the primary assist when Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal in the third period to put Dallas ahead 4-1. It was the sixth game in a row that the Stars scored on the power play, the first time they have done that since February 2020.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Luke Glendening also had a goal and an assist for Dallas (5-6-2), which had previously won three games in overtime and another in a shootout. Tyler Seguin also had a goal before Radek Faksa's empty-net tally late.

James Van Riemsdyk was credited with a goal for the Flyers while on his chest on the ice to the right of Khudobin. Van Riemsdyk poked his stick at the puck that was pinballing between Stars players and it slipped into the net to get Philadelphia within 2-1 with 3:24 left in the second period.

The Stars needed only 26 seconds to restore their two-goal lead when Seguin scored his fifth goal of the season.

Flyers goalie Martin Jones stopped 25 of 29 shots in his first loss of the season. He had been 3-0 with a 1.88 goals against average and .950 save percentage in his first three starts.

Ivan Provorov scored his first goal of the season for the Flyers, on a power play in the third period. They had failed to score on 13 consecutive chances with an extra man, with none the previous three games.

NOTES: Dallas is 6-0-1 in its last seven homes games against Philadelphia. … The Flyers ended a stretch of three games in four nights in three cities -- a home loss to Toronto on Wednesday and a win at Carolina on Friday.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Hosts Calgary on Tuesday night.

Stars: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.