FAU to Play at Home in Boca Raton Bowl Against SMU

Florida Atlantic will be right at home when the Owls face SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The game is played at FAU's home stadium. The Owls won the Conference USA title but lost coach Lane Kiffin, who stepped down to take the job at Mississippi.

FAU and SMU both have 10 victories and average over 35 points a game.

SMU has its most wins since 1984, which was before NCAA punishments led to the school not fielding a team in 1987 and 1988. It's been a long road back for the program since then.