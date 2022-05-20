Dallas Stars, Rick Bowness Part Ways So Team Can ‘Pursue a Different Direction'

After two playoff appearances in three years, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals, Stars head coach Rick Bowness will not return next season.

The coach announced his departure Friday afternoon so that the team can "pursue a different direction."

After careful consideration with my wife Judy, we feel it’s best to step away and allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position. I’d like to thank all the passionate fans and the dedicated staff for their support and hard work in my time here. It has been an honor for me, and my family, to represent the Stars and the city of Dallas. Rick Bowness

Assistant coaches John Stevens, Derek Laxdal and Todd Nelson are also out, according to general manager Jim Nill

Nill issued a statement Friday afternoon on Twitter thanking Bowness for stepping in to lead the team and for his commitment and dedication to the organization.

"Rick is one of the most respected and beloved individuals to have ever coached in the NHL. His dedication and commitment to the game, and the impact that he's made on countless players, coaches and support staff throughout his five decades in the league is unmatched. He has dedicated his life to our game and we are honored to say that the Dallas Stars are part of his legacy," Nill said in a statement.

Bowness, 67, has been on one-year deals since he joined the Stars as an assistant coach in 2018. He was named interim coach on Dec. 10, 2019, following the sudden departure of second-year head coach Jim Montgomery who was terminated for "unspecified conduct." Bowness was promoted full-time after leading the club to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020 and given a two-year deal.

While Bowness was not under contract past this season, he said in a statement released by the team Friday that he was stepping away to "allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position."

"When he was called upon to lead our team a few seasons ago, he stepped into the role seamlessly and helped guide our team through unprecedented global events that affected our players and staff both on and off the ice," Nill said.

Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. He said after the season ended with an overtime loss in Game 7 at Calgary that he still had the passion to keep coaching. He said he would have opportunities to coach if he wanted them.

Bowness was 89-62-25 with Dallas. The team said the search for a replacement coach will begin immediately.