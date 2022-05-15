Dallas History: Stars, Mavs Bring Respective Series to Game 7

May 15, 2022, will be one for the Dallas sports history books- win or lose.

Both the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks, both in a win or lose Game 7, are playing tonight.

The Dallas Stars forced a Game 7 Friday night after beating the Calgary Flames 7-2. Miro Heiskanen scored a goal late in the second period, initiating the Stars' gain over Calgary.

The series wraps up in Calgary where the Flames have a 5-7 track record in Games 7s. The Stars are 6-8 in series final victories. The final match between the two teams begins at 8:30 p.m.

The Dallas Mavericks carried an impressive lead over the Phoenix Suns Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, winning 113-86 and tying the series.

Luka Doncic scored 33 points- his first victory in an elimination game. This is Dallas' first time going past the first round of the playoffs since 2011 when now head coach Jason Kidd previously was starting point guard for the team.

The final conference semi-final game begins tonight at 7.