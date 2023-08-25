Dallas' Sha'Carri Richardson takes third in the 200m at World Athletics Championship

Dallas' own Sha’Carri Richardson took third in the 200-meter race on Friday, finishing behind Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and teammate Gabrielel Thomas.

Richardson, 23, won the women's 100-meter world title Monday, outsprinting a star-studded field to take a gold medal two years after a positive marijuana test derailed her Olympic dreams.

Getty Images USA's bronze medallist Sha'Carri Richardson, Jamaica's gold medallist Shericka Jackson and USA's silver medallist Gabrielle Thomas pose for a picture after the women's 200m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 25, 2023.

Richardson finished the 200 in 21.92, a personal best, but still behind Jackson's CR 21.41 and Thomas's 21.81.

After Jackson won the world title, Richardson ran over and gave her a hug.

This is what it's all about. 🤗



Richardson appeared ready to become America’s next sprint star when she cruised to a win at Olympic trials two years ago. But that victory quickly came off the books after she tested positive for marijuana — a doping violation she readily admitted, saying she was in a bad place after the recent death of her mom.

A raucous debate ensued over whether marijuana, not a performance enhancer, really belonged on the banned list (it’s still there), and also whether regulators were too keen to go after a young, outspoken, Black, American woman (they said everyone is subject to the same rules).

After a few unsuccessful comeback attempts — she finished an embarrassing last at a much-hyped return a few weeks after the Tokyo Olympics — Richardson finally started rounding into form to start 2023. About a year ago, she bared her soul in a live chat on social media, urging people to find their true selves, much the way she had done.

The Associated Press's Ed Pells contributed to this report.