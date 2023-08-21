‘I know everything that went into it': Sha'Carri Richardson's high school coach on championship win

It's the race everyone is talking about. Sha'Carri Richardson bolted from behind to win the 100 meters at this year's World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

It was a thrilling finish that even Sha'Carri didn't seem to believe at first.

The 23-year-old from Dallas is now the fastest woman in the world, and she has an inspiring story to tell; from 2020 when her Olympic dreams were dashed, to now being at the top of her sport.

Sha'Carri's win is a stunning upset of two dominant Jamaican sprinters, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Now, Sha'Carri instantly becomes one of the favorites for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

NBC 5 caught up with Sha'Carri’s former coach at Carter High School in Dallas for her reaction to the win. We also witnessed a special moment between the athlete and former coach just minutes after the emotional win.

It was 1 a.m. in Budapest, but coach Lauren Cross placed a Facetime call that couldn’t wait. She had to get in touch with one of her former athletes. On the other end, World Champion and Dallas’ own, Sha’Carri Richardson, answered the phone. Cross could hardly contain her excitement as she stood on the track at Carter High School where Sha’Carri used to practice.

“We’re so proud of you!,” Cross said to Richardson.

The conversation was brief but meaningful. It was clear that the former coach and athlete had a bond.

“When we saw you in the holding area I was like ‘They don’t know Sha’Carri. It’s about to be over in the finals,’” she said, Richardson listening on the other end.

It’s much quieter on this side of the Atlantic Ocean in Dallas, Texas where Cross still coaches track and field. The fact that Sha’Carri would answer the phone in the middle of the night after such a huge win, illustrates the depth of their relationship. Cross said she’s had a front-row seat since Richardson’s high school days.

“I know the journey,” she said. “I know everything that went into it, the blood, the sweat, the tears, being criticized online and I knew what her potential was. I never doubted her.”

She watched the post-race interview in tears when Richardson answered questions about how it felt to cross the finish line in first place.

“It feels amazing. It feels like everything paid off, and I’m grateful,” Richardson said.

Having been there for the journey, Cross said this is what she’s expected all along.

“She’s the champion. Out of Dallas Texas, Oak Cliff, Carter High School. She is a World Champion right here on this track,” said Cross.

Richardson’s win also marked the first women's 100-meter World Championship by an American since 2017, when Tori Bowie took the title.