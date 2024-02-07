Dallas Cowboys great to star in Super Bowl LVIII commercial

Emmitt Smith is no stranger to the spotlight, especially when it comes to the Super Bowl.

The three-time Super Bowl champion gets to add “actor” to his resume now as he will be featured in another commercial. This time, for the big game.

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts announced the addition of the Pro Football Hall of Famer to its roster of celebrity athlete ambassadors.

According to Tony Fay PR, the campaign will promote Smith engaging in various activities at Choctaw locations, creating a dynamic narrative through video, social media, radio, and TV promotions in the North Texas market.

Smith’s first commercial for the campaign, called “Tape,” shows him getting a phone call from a friend asking when he’ll be ready to head down from his suite to spend a night out in the casino. Emmitt assures the person on the other end of the line that he’s just about ready before the camera reveals the trainer taping Emmitt’s ankles before he heads down to play some games.

“We get to be like actors and make people laugh at the same time,” Smith said. "I am honored to be a part of this exciting campaign with Choctaw. The opportunity to contribute to their vibrant sports and entertainment scene pairs perfectly with my passion for the game and connecting with fans."

This collaboration with Emmitt Smith brings Choctaw Casino & Resorts’ sports-related partnerships in North Texas to 25 in 2024, an increase of over 800% in seven years. In 2021, Globe Life Park, the former home of the Texas Rangers, was rebranded to Choctaw Stadium and is the current home of the XFL Champion Arlington Renegades.

Choctaw has already highlighted North Texas and global sports icons like three-time Super Bowl champ and former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Troy Aikman, former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, and Pro Football Hall of Fame class nominee a former Dallas Cowboy safety Darren Woodson.