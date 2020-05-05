Instagram

Dad’s Viral Reaction to 4-Year-Old Boy’s First Homerun

By Laura Harris

It’s the proud Georgia dad moment that has now gone viral on instagram.
It’s the proud Georgia dad moment that has now gone viral on Instagram.

Cory Willig and his son were on the little league diamond hitting some baseballs. Dad was the pitcher, Asher was the batter.

The four-year-old swung for the fence and hit it out of the park!

Dad’s reaction to the homer is just as good as the initial hit.

“A lot of hard work went into this and his passion burns bright! No doubt it’s all about the A,” Willig said about his son and his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves.

The video has since gone viral and been shared by NBC Sports and ESPN.

