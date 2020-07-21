Cowboys

Cowboys Training Camp Close to Home, Still Out of Reach for Fans

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC 5 Sports

Rookies reported to Cowboys training camp on Tuesday.

For the first time ever, the team is staying in North Texas and camp will be completely fan-free.

No one is sadder about that than the Cowboys biggest supporter, Carolyn Price.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 21 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

texas 53 mins ago

COVID-19 Outbreak Reported at Fort Worth Federal Medical Prison

For more than 30 years, she’s attended the team’s training camp.

This year, her streak will be broken.

“It’s not going to be a very fun time for me, not at all,” Price said.

Because of concerns over the coronavirus, this year, fans aren't allowed at training camps.

Teams can’t travel for training camp, either.

Instead, the Cowboys will trade Oxnard, California for Frisco and practice at The Star.

It’ll keep them close to home but still out of reach for fans, like Ms. Price, who we all want to see on the sidelines again soon.

“Stay happy, stay positive, it’s a reason for whatever is going on in the world today. Whatever we’re up against, trust me, God’s got it,” she said.

This article tagged under:

Cowboys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us