Cowboys Take Jalen Tolbert as the 88th Pick in the NFL Draft

In the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys took Jalen Tolbert with the 88th pick Friday night.

Tolbert is a wide receiver out of the University of South Alabama.

Tolbert joins Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams, the 56th overall pick on Friday night, and offensive lineman Tyler Smith, Thursday night's first-round pick, as the latest additions to America's Team.

NBC 5’s Pat Doney says Tyler Smith is a risky first-round pick, but the Dallas Cowboys believe the University of Tulsa product is worth the investment.

The team will have six more picks on Saturday when rounds 4-7 are held. They currently are assigned picks 129 in the 4th; 155, 167, 176, 178 in the 5th; 193 in the 6th.

The team does not currently have any picks in the 7th round.