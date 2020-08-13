Cowboys Announce Stadium Policies as Team Plans to Welcome Fans at Limited Capacity

On Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys plan to play all of their games in front of fans in the upcoming 2020 season. The next day the Cowboys released their AT&T Stadium policies for 2020 for fans in attendance.

In the "Safe Stadium Policies," all fans and employees will be required to wear a mask except while eating and drinking.

Other policies included limited stadium capacity, seating pods, mobile-only ticketing, a cashless experience, distanced tailgating and stadium cleaning.

A specific number for limited stadium capacity has not yet been announced.

"Bringing football back will require the ultimate team effort, and we are so proud of the hard work our front line professionals have put in at the stadium and across our organization to ensure our fans, players, and employees have a safe and rewarding experience," said Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones, in a statement. "The Dallas Cowboys value health and safety as our first priority, and we will continue to work closely with local public safety and public health professionals, the CDC and the NFL to ensure that our unrivaled fan experience at AT&T Stadium is the safest and best it can possibly be."

Fans will also be required to wear a mask while in stadium parking lots and moving from their transportation to AT&T Stadium, the team said.

Tickets will be distributed in "pods" meant to maintain distance between groups.

Along with mobile-only ticketing, entry into the stadium will occur through socially-distanced, frictionless metal detectors.

