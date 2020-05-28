Colonial Finalizing Preparation, COVID-19 Testing for Charles Schwab Challenge

Organizers at Colonial Country Club are gearing up for a very different feeling Charles Schwab Challenge, preparing to proceed as the home of the return of PGA Tour golf.

“This is the time of year we’re handing out tickets, talking about Pro-Am spots, hospitality and talking about fan attractions,” said Charles Schwab Challenge tournament director Michael Tothe. “It’s all been replaced by protocols for player safety and reduced volunteers. So it’s really different.”

Different in many ways, including in the required COVID-19 testing players, caddies, and event contributors will undergo, which is being provided by the PGA Tour.

“We’re going to park a mobile testing unit here in Fort Worth someplace, and we’re still working the details on where that is,” Tothe said. “Players, prior to arriving to Colonial for the first time, will go and test at this location. Then they’ll have an app on their phone that will ping them when they have their test results.”

A negative test results in being allowed into the makeshift golf “bubble” at Colonial, and the PGA’s first tournament back in three months which could still include Tiger Woods.

“His traditional methods are that he commits late,” Tothe said. “He hasn’t played here in 20-plus years. Deep down inside, I’d be really surprised if he did play, but we’d love to have him.”

The current field includes the top five players in the world, along with Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson.