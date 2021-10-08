WATCH LIVE: Defense Headlines Dallas' 3-Game Win Streak; Cowboys Host Giants Sunday

With all the preseason attention put on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense, linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas defense have inconceivably become the stars heading into a Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants.

Sunday's game is the Cowboys' second division game and last until Dec. 12.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

New York is coming off an overtime win over the New Orleans in which Saquon Barkley had his best game of the season -- a year after going down with a knee injury.

Dallas is in search of its fourth straight win.

At 9:10 a.m. NBC 4 New York sports anchor Bruce Beck joins the show to preview the Giants game against the Cowboys.

On the college front, No. 6 Oklahoma takes on No. 21 Texas in the 117th Red River Showdown in Dallas on Saturday.

Ahead of the annual matchup at the State Fair of Texas, Jason Kersey, who covers Oklahoma for The Athletic, looks ahead to the matchup of future SEC opponents at 9:40 a.m.

Texas A&M, which started the season as a top-10 team, plays No. 1 Alabama and Heisman favorite Bryce Young and stares down the prospect of an 0-3 start in the SEC.

Plus, SMU is at Navy, Baylor hosts West Virginia, TCU is at Texas Tech and North Texas visits Missouri.

And in some of the top high school games in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend, we preview Arlington Martin-Arlington Lamar, Coppell-Flower Mound Marcus and Parish Episcopal-Plano Prestonwood Christian.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.