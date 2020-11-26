Dallas Cowboys

NFL, Players Remember Cowboys Strength Coach Markus Paul on Social Media

Cause of death pending for longtime NFL player, coach who died Wednesday at 54

By Frank Heinz

Former players, coaches and friends are remembering Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning head coach Markus Paul who died Wednesday surrounded by family members after being rushed by ambulance from the team's Frisco practice facility Tuesday morning.

Paul was hospitalized overnight before passing Wednesday afternoon. Paul's cause of death is pending.

As word of his death spread, players, coaches and others who knew him shared remembrances online. A sampling of those are below, including a statement from the team, Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy.

Dak Prescott

DeMarcus Lawrence

Brad Sham

Jaylon Smith

Daryl Johnston

Odell Beckham Jr

Antwaun Woods

Tyrone Crawford

Shaun O'Hara

Blake Jarwin

Jourdan Lewis

Phillip Tanner

Jon Kitna

Kavon Frazier

The Cowboys are scheduled to play the Washington Football Team at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The team plans to memorialize Paul sometime before kickoff.

Dallas CowboysTHE STARmarkus paul
