NFL, Players Remember Cowboys Strength Coach Markus Paul on Social Media

Former players, coaches and friends are remembering Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning head coach Markus Paul who died Wednesday surrounded by family members after being rushed by ambulance from the team's Frisco practice facility Tuesday morning.

Paul was hospitalized overnight before passing Wednesday afternoon. Paul's cause of death is pending.

As word of his death spread, players, coaches and others who knew him shared remembrances online. A sampling of those are below, including a statement from the team, Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy.

Sending our deepest sympathies to the family & friends of Markus Paul. The Dallas Cowboys strength & conditioning coach passed away Wednesday at the age of 54.



→ https://t.co/SSUvgPzthu pic.twitter.com/2wEAs72tnm

Statements from Jerry Jones & Mike McCarthy on Markus Paul: pic.twitter.com/UqjAj8vJKl

All of us with the Giants, the Mara and Tisch families and the entire organization, extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Markus Paul. Markus was a beloved member of our organization for several years. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of Markus Paul, who spent two years with us in 2005-06. He was a kind man who made a lasting impact on those fortunate to have crossed his path. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 26, 2020

Former Bears safety Markus Paul, a longtime NFL strength and conditioning coach, passed away Wednesday at the age of 54. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and to the countless lives he touched. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 26, 2020

Statement from the New Orleans Saints: pic.twitter.com/g0pnK8VH7Q — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 26, 2020

The Syracuse football family mourns the loss of one of our own following the tragic passing Orange great Markus Paul.



Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/tLXhs2ubVb — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) November 26, 2020

Dak Prescott

DeMarcus Lawrence

Heavy Hearted. But still Thankful. Rest In Peace Coach Markus “OG” Paul. We will never forget you and your commitment to help everyone around you grow as a person and professional. 🙏🏿 #RestInHeaven

"Captain go lead them boy's, they go how you go" -Coach Markus pic.twitter.com/jVMbHszB26

Brad Sham

The loss of Markus Paul is just stunning. Beautiful soul, wonderful person and a leader in every way. Thankful for his presence💔🙏🏻🙏🏻 Impossible to understand. — Brad Sham (@Boys_Vox) November 25, 2020

Jaylon Smith

Daryl Johnston

It was amazing how many times I would see a clock and it would say 10:32. That meant Markus Paul was with me at that moment. During the course of a tough game, tough day he was by my side. Even though he's left us I know he will still be by my side. Miss You, Love You MP pic.twitter.com/2StIPmg0wD

Odell Beckham Jr

Man..... rest easy Coach Markus Paul... — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 26, 2020

Antwaun Woods

Tyrone Crawford

Rest In Peace OG! My prayers are with your family and loved ones. You will be greatly missed and you'll be a man I forever look up to! 🙏🏽 #RIP #MarkusPaul pic.twitter.com/KY3EfzSOQo

Shaun O'Hara

Heartbroken we have lost such a Great Man, Markus Paul.



One of your jobs was to "Weigh Us In" but it was YOU "WEIGHING IN" on us SPIRITUALLY that I will be forever grateful. Thank you for the Spots, the chats & the constant positivity. Praying for the Paul Family 🙏🏻 💙 RIP pic.twitter.com/RK5cjNbQq2

Blake Jarwin

A great coach and even greater man!! You will be missed, Coach. Rest easy up above! https://t.co/Tgrxk7nOZb

Jourdan Lewis

My feelings are so hurt... My condolences to the Paul family. Coach Markus was a great man and loved getting us better, you will be missed Coach! — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) November 26, 2020

Phillip Tanner

Damn this one hurt! Paul you will be truly missed! Tears in my eyes just thinking about having breakfast with you every morning and conversing about these "Young bucks". I can hear you in my head now "Tann these young bucks different" lol will forever have you in my 🖤 pic.twitter.com/E47iw5pCYA

Jon Kitna

Man, blessed to have crossed paths with this Godly man. To pray with him and partner in ministry in the short time I knew him. One phrase comes to mind, Pure Hearted. https://t.co/HXNwdlC6Xk

Kavon Frazier

This one truly hurts man. Great coach, even better person. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/SpZyrWDwu8

The Cowboys are scheduled to play the Washington Football Team at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The team plans to memorialize Paul sometime before kickoff.