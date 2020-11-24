Dallas Cowboys Cancel Practice Tuesday After Staffer Hospitalized

The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday after paramedics were called to The Star and a staffer was hospitalized for an unspecified medical issue.

According to Frisco police, a coach from the team's staff was taken by ambulance from the team's practice facility at The Star to a nearby hospital for an undisclosed medical condition at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The team would only confirm that practice was canceled due to a non-COVID-related medical emergency involving an unnamed staff member.

The team's normal 10:30 a.m. briefing with head coach Mike McCarthy was also canceled and no players were expected to be made available for interviews Tuesday.

NBC 5's partners at The Dallas Morning News reported the emergency did not involve team owner Jerry Jones, who appeared on a local radio show about an hour after the incident.

The Cowboys are scheduled to play the Washington Football Team at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.