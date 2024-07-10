Michael Irvin is expanding his legacy in the DFW area with Playmakers88, an upscale sports bar and restaurant. The two-day grand opening will kick off this Friday at 5 p.m. and feature live music, stand-up comedy, and celebrity appearances.

On day two, customers can expect event giveaways, autographs, and photo opportunities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The restaurant plans to donate a percentage of proceeds made throughout the weekend celebration to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Dallas, a cause close to Irvin’s heart and family.

“I am truly honored to create an upscale sports bar and restaurant where sports fans can cheer on their favorite teams and athletes while enjoying great food, cocktails, and company,” said Irvin. “My hope is that each person who visits Playmakers88 feels the excitement, energy and love that I have for the entire sports community and the overall DFW area.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

As visitors enter the contemporary-style restaurant, they are welcomed by a recreation of the renowned Ring of Honor, which showcases pictures of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin — better known as "The Triplets." Additional Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor members are on display around the bar area as well.

Playmakers88 also features Dallas Cowboys artwork and memorabilia around the restaurant.

The 7,000-square-foot space features a bar-top, lounge, and booth-style seating for over 250 people, 50 flat-screen TVs, surround sound, upbeat music, and a pool table. Celebrity Chef Rassuan “RJ” Johnson will lead the restaurant's kitchen, serving crab cakes, chicken wings, and burgers to pasta, southern cuisines, and seafood entrees.

“Truly a full circle moment. I have been enjoying the cuisines of Chef RJ for years, so to have him at the helm of our menu offering is truly an honor and a great treat for our guests,” said Irvin.

Playmakers88 is located at 5005 State Highway 121 in The Colony and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.