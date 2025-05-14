Dallas Cowboys to host perennial Super Bowl contender on Thanksgiving Day

One of the most-watched NFL games each year could attract an even larger audience this fall with the addition of a perennial Super Bowl favorite.

The Dallas Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving Day since 1966. This year, the Cowboys will host 3x Super Bowl MVP and 3x Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

The annual matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington typically includes a special, longer halftime show with a concert and kicks off the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. The 2024 halftime show featured the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performing with country singers Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll. Performers for this Thanksgiving have not been confirmed, and in recent years, those announcements have happened in October.

The Chiefs have played in five of the last six Super Bowls and won three in 2020, 2023, and 2024. In February, Kansas City lost a Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia.

Mahomes, a Super Bowl MVP from Whitehouse, Texas, near Tyler, will play in Arlington for the first time against the team he grew up watching. It'll be his second matchup against the Cowboys—Mahomes held off the Cowboys 19-9 when they visited KC in 2021.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who will be back for the Chiefs in his 13th NFL season, will also be a draw, as will his No. 1 fan, Taylor Swift (assuming she attends).

We already know the Cowboys will open the season Sept. 4 in Philadelphia against the defending Super Bowl champions. The rest of the 2025-26 NFL schedule will be released at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.