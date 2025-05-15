Cowboys to play on Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2025 season schedule

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL schedule has been officially released, featuring high-profile matchups and holiday games. The season kicks off on Thursday, September 4, as the Cowboys travel to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. CDT on NBC.

Dallas will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, at 3:30 p.m. CDT, marking the first time in 30 years the Chiefs have faced the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys are also slated to play on Christmas Day, traveling to face the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 25, with kickoff at 12:00 p.m. CDT.

Here’s a full look at the 2025 Cowboys regular season schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time Network 1 Thu, Sep 4 at Philadelphia Eagles 7:20 PM NBC 2 Sun, Sep 14 vs. New York Giants 12:00 PM FOX 3 Sun, Sep 21 at Chicago Bears 3:25 PM FOX 4 Sun, Sep 28 vs. Green Bay Packers 7:20 PM NBC 5 Sun, Oct 5 at New York Jets 12:00 PM FOX 6 Sun, Oct 12 at Carolina Panthers 12:00 PM FOX 7 Sun, Oct 19 vs. Washington Commanders 3:25 PM FOX 8 Sun, Oct 26 at Denver Broncos 3:25 PM CBS 9 Mon, Nov 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals 7:15 PM ESPN/ABC 10 BYE — — — 11 Mon, Nov 17 at Las Vegas Raiders 7:15 PM ESPN/ABC 12 Sun, Nov 23 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 3:25 PM FOX 13 Thu, Nov 27 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 3:30 PM CBS 14 Thu, Dec 4 at Detroit Lions 7:15 PM Prime Video 15 Sun, Dec 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings 7:20 PM NBC 16 Sun, Dec 21 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 12:00 PM FOX 17 Thu, Dec 25 at Washington Commanders 12:00 PM Netflix 18 Sat/Sun, Jan 3/4 at New York Giants TBD TBD Home game are in bold

The Cowboys' schedule features six primetime games and four Thursday games, including the season opener, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day matchups. Fans can look forward to a competitive season with multiple high-stakes games.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the official Dallas Cowboys schedule page.