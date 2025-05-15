Cowboys to play on Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2025 season schedule

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL schedule has been officially released, featuring high-profile matchups and holiday games. The season kicks off on Thursday, September 4, as the Cowboys travel to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. CDT on NBC.
Dallas will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, at 3:30 p.m. CDT, marking the first time in 30 years the Chiefs have faced the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
The Cowboys are also slated to play on Christmas Day, traveling to face the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 25, with kickoff at 12:00 p.m. CDT.
Here’s a full look at the 2025 Cowboys regular season schedule:
Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Network
|1
|Thu, Sep 4
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|7:20 PM
|NBC
|2
|Sun, Sep 14
|vs. New York Giants
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|3
|Sun, Sep 21
|at Chicago Bears
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|4
|Sun, Sep 28
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|7:20 PM
|NBC
|5
|Sun, Oct 5
|at New York Jets
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|6
|Sun, Oct 12
|at Carolina Panthers
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|7
|Sun, Oct 19
|vs. Washington Commanders
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|8
|Sun, Oct 26
|at Denver Broncos
|3:25 PM
|CBS
|9
|Mon, Nov 3
|vs. Arizona Cardinals
|7:15 PM
|ESPN/ABC
|10
|BYE
|—
|—
|—
|11
|Mon, Nov 17
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|7:15 PM
|ESPN/ABC
|12
|Sun, Nov 23
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|13
|Thu, Nov 27
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|14
|Thu, Dec 4
|at Detroit Lions
|7:15 PM
|Prime Video
|15
|Sun, Dec 14
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|7:20 PM
|NBC
|16
|Sun, Dec 21
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|17
|Thu, Dec 25
|at Washington Commanders
|12:00 PM
|Netflix
|18
|Sat/Sun, Jan 3/4
|at New York Giants
|TBD
|TBD
The Cowboys' schedule features six primetime games and four Thursday games, including the season opener, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day matchups. Fans can look forward to a competitive season with multiple high-stakes games.
For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the official Dallas Cowboys schedule page.