Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys to play on Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2025 season schedule

Dallas will open on the road against the Eagles, host the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, and visit the Commanders on Christmas Day

By Ahraya Burns

Jalen Hurts (L), Dak Prescott (R)
Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL schedule has been officially released, featuring high-profile matchups and holiday games. The season kicks off on Thursday, September 4, as the Cowboys travel to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. CDT on NBC.

Dallas will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, at 3:30 p.m. CDT, marking the first time in 30 years the Chiefs have faced the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Cowboys are also slated to play on Christmas Day, traveling to face the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 25, with kickoff at 12:00 p.m. CDT.

Here’s a full look at the 2025 Cowboys regular season schedule:

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
WeekDateOpponentTimeNetwork
1Thu, Sep 4at Philadelphia Eagles7:20 PMNBC
2Sun, Sep 14vs. New York Giants12:00 PMFOX
3Sun, Sep 21at Chicago Bears3:25 PMFOX
4Sun, Sep 28vs. Green Bay Packers7:20 PMNBC
5Sun, Oct 5at New York Jets12:00 PMFOX
6Sun, Oct 12at Carolina Panthers12:00 PMFOX
7Sun, Oct 19vs. Washington Commanders3:25 PMFOX
8Sun, Oct 26at Denver Broncos3:25 PMCBS
9Mon, Nov 3vs. Arizona Cardinals7:15 PMESPN/ABC
10BYE
11Mon, Nov 17at Las Vegas Raiders7:15 PMESPN/ABC
12Sun, Nov 23vs. Philadelphia Eagles3:25 PMFOX
13Thu, Nov 27vs. Kansas City Chiefs3:30 PMCBS
14Thu, Dec 4at Detroit Lions7:15 PMPrime Video
15Sun, Dec 14vs. Minnesota Vikings7:20 PMNBC
16Sun, Dec 21vs. Los Angeles Chargers12:00 PMFOX
17Thu, Dec 25at Washington Commanders12:00 PMNetflix
18Sat/Sun, Jan 3/4at New York GiantsTBDTBD
Home game are in bold

The Cowboys' schedule features six primetime games and four Thursday games, including the season opener, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day matchups. Fans can look forward to a competitive season with multiple high-stakes games.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the official Dallas Cowboys schedule page.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Cowboys
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us