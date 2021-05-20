NFL

‘Hail Mary' Reunion: Pearson Tells NBC 5 Staubach Will Be His Hall of Fame Presenter

Pearson confirms news to NBC 5 sports director Newy Scruggs

67189588
Getty Images

The original Dallas Cowboys 'Hail Mary' quarterback and receiver will be reunited in Canton.

Drew Pearson tells NBC 5 sports director Newy Scruggs that NFL Hall of Fame member Roger Staubach will be his presenter at the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in August.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's a natural choice, 27 of Pearson's 48 career touchdowns were thrown by Staubach, including the original and forever infamous 'Hail Mary.'

On Dec. 28, 1975, the Cowboys were trailing 14-10, and with 32 seconds left in the NFC playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings quarterback Roger Staubach threw a 50-yard pass to wide receiver Drew Pearson for the winning touchdown. It was a play that not only is famous in Cowboys history but in NFL history.

See the play at 1:43 in the video below:

Pearson had to wait decades for the honor and was the only member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team not in the Hall.

In February, Pearson got the news he's taking his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Cowboys’ legend Drew Pearson spoke publicly Sunday for the first time about his election to the Pro-Football Hall of Fame after decades of waiting.

The hearts of Cowboys fans and Pearson were broken when he narrowly missing selection in 2020. He was named a Senior Finalist in August 2020.

The Class of 2021 will take its place in Canton on Aug. 8, 2021 during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

Blue Star

Cowboys Feb 8

‘You Are Going to Wait as Long as You Need to Wait': Pearson Reacts to Hall of Fame Call

Drew Pearson Dec 28, 2020

Drew Pearson Reflects on 45th Anniversary of “The Hail Mary”

Cowboys Jan 13

Former Cowboys WR Drew Pearson Celebrates 70th Birthday

This article tagged under:

NFLDrew PearsonROGER STAUBACHpro football hall of famehail mary
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us