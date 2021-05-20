‘Hail Mary' Reunion: Pearson Tells NBC 5 Staubach Will Be His Hall of Fame Presenter

The original Dallas Cowboys 'Hail Mary' quarterback and receiver will be reunited in Canton.

Drew Pearson tells NBC 5 sports director Newy Scruggs that NFL Hall of Fame member Roger Staubach will be his presenter at the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in August.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Drew Pearson has confirmed to @NBCDFWSports that #Cowboys legend and HOF member, Roger Staubach will be his presenter at the 2021 @ProFootballHOF in August. pic.twitter.com/azVcVvo16r — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) May 20, 2021

It's a natural choice, 27 of Pearson's 48 career touchdowns were thrown by Staubach, including the original and forever infamous 'Hail Mary.'

On Dec. 28, 1975, the Cowboys were trailing 14-10, and with 32 seconds left in the NFC playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings quarterback Roger Staubach threw a 50-yard pass to wide receiver Drew Pearson for the winning touchdown. It was a play that not only is famous in Cowboys history but in NFL history.

See the play at 1:43 in the video below:

Pearson had to wait decades for the honor and was the only member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team not in the Hall.

In February, Pearson got the news he's taking his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Cowboys’ legend Drew Pearson spoke publicly Sunday for the first time about his election to the Pro-Football Hall of Fame after decades of waiting.

The hearts of Cowboys fans and Pearson were broken when he narrowly missing selection in 2020. He was named a Senior Finalist in August 2020.

The Class of 2021 will take its place in Canton on Aug. 8, 2021 during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.