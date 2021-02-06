Cowboys

Cowboys Great Drew Pearson Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Wide Receiver Drew Pearson #88 of the Dallas Cowboys in action carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers circa 1980's during an NFL football game at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Pearson played for the Cowboys from 1973-83.
Focus on Sport/Getty Images

After decades of waiting, former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson was elected Saturday to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pearson, the lone member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team to not be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, was named a Senior Finalist for the honor in August.

Pearson played 11 seasons with the Cowboys, catching 489 passes for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns, including the original "Hail Mary."

To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Pearson had to receive 80% voting support by the 48-member selection committee.

The Hall's Selection Committee considered 18 finalists: a Senior (Pearson), a Coach (Tom Flores), a Contributor (Bill Nunn) and 15 Modern-Era Finalists, including Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Dallas Cowboys Feb 4

Former Cowboys LB Thomas ‘Hollywood' Henderson Wants to Move Past Fear, Distrust of COVID-19 Vaccine

Cowboys Feb 1

Big Game Sunday: Next Cowboys' Hall of Famer, Prescott's Value, NFL Draft

Current bylaws call for a class no smaller than four nor larger than eight. Pearson was voted on for election independent of the other finalists.

Pearson narrowly missed selection in 2020.

The Class of 2021 will be formally enshrined on Aug. 8, 2021 during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week .

This article tagged under:

CowboysDrew Pearsonpro football hall of fame
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us