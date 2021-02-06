Cowboys Great Drew Pearson Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

After decades of waiting, former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson was elected Saturday to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pearson, the lone member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team to not be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, was named a Senior Finalist for the honor in August.

Pearson played 11 seasons with the Cowboys, catching 489 passes for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns, including the original "Hail Mary."

To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Pearson had to receive 80% voting support by the 48-member selection committee.

The Hall's Selection Committee considered 18 finalists: a Senior (Pearson), a Coach (Tom Flores), a Contributor (Bill Nunn) and 15 Modern-Era Finalists, including Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson.

Current bylaws call for a class no smaller than four nor larger than eight. Pearson was voted on for election independent of the other finalists.

Pearson narrowly missed selection in 2020.

The Class of 2021 will be formally enshrined on Aug. 8, 2021 during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week .