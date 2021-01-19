Cowboys OC Moore to Interview for Eagles Vacant Head Coach Job

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who agreed to a new three-year with Dallas Jan. 2, will interview for the Philadelphia Eagles vacant head coaching job, according to Cowboys' website.

Philadelphia fired head coach Doug Pederson Jan. 11 following a 4-11-1 season that included the benching of quarterback Carson Wentz for rookie Jalen Hurts and a Week 17 loss to Washington in which Pederson played Nate Sudfeld over Hurts in the fourth quarter of a one-possession game.

When Moore agreed to the extension with the Cowboys, it reportedly took him out of the running to be the head coach at his alma mater, Boise State.

Kellen Moore scheduled to interview for Eagles' HC job Tuesday — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 20, 2021

The 32-year-old Moore was a candidate at his alma mater after Bryan Harsin took the Auburn job. Moore was the winningest quarterback in college football history with a 50-3 record when he left Boise State in 2011.

"I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again," Moore said in a statement issued by the Cowboys in early January. "We are building something special here in Dallas. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job."

Moore, who started his pro playing career as an undrafted free agent in Detroit in 2012, spent six seasons in the NFL but only played in 2015. He started the final two games of a lost season for Dallas after Tony Romo was injured.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.

Moore retired in 2018 and immediately became quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys. He was promoted after one year and called plays in Jason Garrett's final season as coach in 2019.

New coach Mike McCarthy decided to keep Moore in that role despite his own long history as the play-caller when he was coach in Green Bay.

The Cowboys lost their other coordinator this season, firing defensive coordinator Mike Nolan on Jan. 8.

Pederson led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win in 2018 -- the team's first championship since 1960. He is the first NFL coach in nearly half a century to be fired less than six years after winning a Super Bowl.

In five years with the team Pederson went 42-36-1.