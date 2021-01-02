Cowboys, Kellen Moore Agree to Multi-Year Contract Extension

The Cowboys and Kellen Moore have agreed on a multi-year contract extension that will keep the offensive coordinator in Dallas, the team announced Saturday.

Moore, 32, was a candidate to be the head coach at Boise State, where he became the winningest quarterback in college football history, compiling a 50-3 record in four years as the Broncos' starter from 2008-11.

Moore joined the Cowboys' staff as quarterbacks coach in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator the following season.

He spent six seasons in the NFL, the first three with the Detroit Lions and the last three in Dallas. He played in three games with two starts for the Cowboys in 2015.

Moore released the following statement Saturday night.



"I am very excited to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator. I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State. I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again."



"We are building something special here in Dallas. I am thankful to the Jones family and Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job."

