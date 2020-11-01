Cowboys LB Sean Lee Active for 1st Time This Season Against Eagles

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is active for the first time this season as Dallas gets set to play the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Lee missed the season's first seven games with a hernia.

The Cowboys (2-5) will be without quarterback Andy Dalton because of a concussion. Rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round draft pick, will make his first career start in Dalton's place.

Three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive for Philadelphia. Johnson has a knee injury but practiced fully on Friday and was listed as questionable.

The Eagles (2-4-1) had three starters returning from injuries: left tackle Jason Peters, wide receiver Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert.

Also inactive for the Cowboys: wide receiver Malik Turner, safety Reggie Robinson and linebacker Luke Gifford.

The Eagles were also missing tight end Zach Ertz (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (knee), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quad) and wide receivers DeSean Jackson (foot) and Alshon Jeffery (calf).

The other inactive players for the Eagles were quarterback Nate Sudfeld and defensive backs Cre'Von LeBlanc and Craig James.