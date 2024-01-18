Cowboys fans share their thoughts on Coach Mike McCarthy staying with the team

The Cowboys' playoff loss was hard on superfan Mark Shenefield.

He is known as Tattoo Mark because he has 22 tattoos of Cowboys players and their autographs on his body.

“That game was the most embarrassing I’ve ever witnessed in all my 20 years of being a Cowboys superfan,” Shenefield said. “It was horrible.”

He's a diehard fan who wished coach Mike McCarthy wasn't sticking around.

“There’s a lot of good coaches out there that’s available,” Shenefield said. “I’d love to see Belichick come. Or even keep Quinn and put him as head coach and just hire an offense coordinator.”

Other fans though are willing to give McCarthy one more shot.

“Let’s just keep him for one more year and maybe it will be his banner year,” Cowboys fan Jill Terry said. “Maybe it will be a big year. Who knows. We just keep our fingers and toes crossed.”

“You are going to have Dak anyway,” Cowboys fan Damien Fuller said. “Dak works well with the head coach so by saying that what do we do to help those two out? Let’s put a running game and offensive line around them.”

McCarthy has confidence in himself.

“I know how to win,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said at a Thursday news conference. “We will get over that threshold. I have total confidence in that and that’s why I’m standing here today.”

Looking to the next season fans have their predictions and their hopes.

“I always pray to God that we can win our division so that we can at least win our division to show up at the Super Bowl,” Shenefield said. “To win it that would be a miracle.”

“Do I think they going to do Super Bowl, no they won’t do Super Bowl next year,” Fuller said.

“Hopefully we can have a good year and we can win more games and go Cowboys,” Fuller said.