Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

What to Know Trevon Diggs is the only player in the league with an interception in each of the first three weeks of the season.

This is the first Defensive Player of the Month award for Diggs.

Diggs is the third Cowboy to receive the award, DeMarcus Lawrence received it once and Sean Lee received it twice.

Great news for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Diggs becomes the first Cowboys defensive back ever to win the award and just the third Cowboys player to bring home the honor. DeMarcus Lawrence received the award in September 2017 and Sean Lee won it twice in September 2011 and October 2013.

"It's an honor, I really appreciate it you know, but at the same time I gotta focus, you know? I want to win it again, you know? I want to keep winning it, and just keep looking at it that way, in that sense," said Diggs.

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 2-1 start in 2021, with wins over the Chargers and Eagles in their last two games.

Diggs was a major factor in Monday night's victory over the Eagles when he intercepted a pass from Jalen Hurts and took it 59-yards for a touchdown.

It was Diggs' first career defensive touchdown, but don't look for him to buy into any hype, something head coach Mike McCarthy reinforces with the team.

"He does tell us, we gotta handle success, and how to handle success. Can't get complacent, can't get caught up in all the hype, with the media saying things in that sense, you know we gotta stay focused," Diggs said.

The Cowboys hope to improve to 3-1 and hand the undefeated Carolina Panthers their first loss on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Panthers are one of five remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.

