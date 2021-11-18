Texas Tech University

Big 12 Suspends Texas Tech Radio Announcers Over Comments

By The Associated Press

Texas Tech’s radio announcers were suspended for a game by the Big 12 on Wednesday over comments about officiating in the Red Raiders’ 41-38 victory over Iowa State on Saturday.

The announcers were publicly reprimanded by the conference and banned from calling Saturday’s home finale against No. 9 Oklahoma State.

Several calls on reviews went against Texas Tech, including one that overturned an interception near the goal line and prompted fans to throw objects on the field. Security cleared a portion of the stands near the field.

Texas Tech won on Jonathan Garibay’s school-record 62-yard field goal on the final play.

One of the announcers named every member of the crew while saying the Big 12 should be embarrassed by the officials.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said comments from the announcers “were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism.”

